Science, Health, Tech
The importance of reducing food waste as Delaware's first community composting site opens

By Quinn Kirkpatrick
Published January 26, 2024 at 8:42 AM EST
Delaware's state’s first community composting site at Talley Day Park in North Wilmington.
Quinn Kirkpatrick
/
Delaware Public Media
In the U.S., food is the single most common material sent to landfills, making up nearly 25% of municipal waste according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

In Delaware, the state’s first community composting site recently opened at Talley Day Park in North Wilmington with the hopes of reducing the amount of food waste headed to landfills while building up the First State’s composting infrastructure.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick is joined by Brigid Gregory – Program Director for the Delaware Community Composting Initiative – for more on composting in Delaware.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick talks with DCCI Program Director Brigid Gregory about composting in Delaware

The Green
Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware, and graduated from the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021.
