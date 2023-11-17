© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Business
How to navigate holiday travel plans this holiday season

By Quinn Kirkpatrick,
Kyle McKinnon
Published November 17, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST
AAA forecasts roughly 55 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home for the Thanksgiving holiday.
It can be stressful to travel around the holidays.

Airports are packed with people, tickets are expensive, roads are jammed and bad weather can turn your travel plans into a nightmare.

This year, AAA projects roughly 55 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home for the Thanksgiving holiday, marking a 2.3% increase over last year.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick sat down this week with AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell to learn more about what we can expect from this holiday travel season and how to prepare.

AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell discusses holiday travel Delaware Public Media’s Quin Kirkpatrick

Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and graduated of the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
