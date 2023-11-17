How to navigate holiday travel plans this holiday season
It can be stressful to travel around the holidays.
Airports are packed with people, tickets are expensive, roads are jammed and bad weather can turn your travel plans into a nightmare.
This year, AAA projects roughly 55 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home for the Thanksgiving holiday, marking a 2.3% increase over last year.
Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick sat down this week with AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell to learn more about what we can expect from this holiday travel season and how to prepare.
AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell discusses holiday travel Delaware Public Media’s Quin Kirkpatrick