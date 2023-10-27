Delaware housing report finds affordable housing must grow to meet resident needs
Delaware built fewer housing units than needed to keep up with household growth between 2010 and 2020.
That’s according to a new report from the Delaware State Housing Authority, which releases its housing needs assessment report every five years. The First State partnered with Root Policy Research this year to identify the gaps in its housing market.
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sat down this week with Heidi Aggeler – Managing Director and Founder of Root Policy Research – to talk about the report and its findings.
