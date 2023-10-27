© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Business
Delaware housing report finds affordable housing must grow to meet resident needs

By Joe Irizarry,
Kyle McKinnon
Published October 27, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT
Older housing units across from the Imani Village
Quinn Kirkpatrick
/
Delaware Public Media
Older housing units across from the Imani Village.

Delaware built fewer housing units than needed to keep up with household growth between 2010 and 2020.

That’s according to a new report from the Delaware State Housing Authority, which releases its housing needs assessment report every five years. The First State partnered with Root Policy Research this year to identify the gaps in its housing market.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sat down this week with Heidi Aggeler – Managing Director and Founder of Root Policy Research – to talk about the report and its findings.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry examines the First State's housing needs assessment with Root Policy Research's Heidi Aggeler

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
