Arts Playlist: “The Wyeths: Three Generations” at the Biggs Museum of American Art
The Biggs Museum of American Art is rolling out a new exhibition highlighting three generations of paintings, drawings, and illustrations created by N.C. Wyeth, his son Andrew, his daughter Henriette, and his grandson Jamie.
“The Wyeths: Three Generations – Works from the Bank of America Collection” – opens November 2nd.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel previews the exhibit with Biggs Curator Laura Fravel.
Biggs Curator Laura Fravel previews “The Wyeths: Three Generations" with Delaware Public Media's Karl Lengel
For more information about “The Wyeths: Three Generations” at the Biggs Museum of American Art, visit their site.