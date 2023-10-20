© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Arts
Arts Playlist: “The Wyeths: Three Generations” at the Biggs Museum of American Art

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published October 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT
N. C. Wyeth, Eight Bells (Clyde Stanley and Andrew Wyeth aboard Eight Bells), 1937, oil on hardboard, 20 × 30 inches.
Bank of America Collection
The Biggs Museum of American Art is rolling out a new exhibition highlighting three generations of paintings, drawings, and illustrations created by N.C. Wyeth, his son Andrew, his daughter Henriette, and his grandson Jamie.

“The Wyeths: Three Generations – Works from the Bank of America Collection” – opens November 2nd.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel previews the exhibit with Biggs Curator Laura Fravel.

Biggs Curator Laura Fravel previews “The Wyeths: Three Generations" with Delaware Public Media's Karl Lengel

For more information about “The Wyeths: Three Generations” at the Biggs Museum of American Art, visit their site.

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
