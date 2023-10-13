© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Previewing “Rooted” at the Brandywine Museum of Art

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published October 13, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT
Sophie Blackall, illustration for Farmhouse, 2022, collage and mixed media, 10 x20 in. Lent by the artist.
The Brandywine Museum of Art 
Sophie Blackall, illustration for Farmhouse, 2022, collage and mixed media, 10 x20 in. Lent by the artist.

Spending time with family or loved ones on a nice walk, bike ride, or picnic outside can help strengthen a relationship.

To honor that enduring bond of nature and family, the Brandywine Museum of Art is opening a new exhibition called “Rooted: Children and Nature in Contemporary Children’s Book Illustration.”

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Brandywine curator Audrey Lewis and co-curator Shadra Strickland – award-winning artist and illustration teacher at the Maryland Institute College of Art – for more on the exhibit.

Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel previews the "Rooted" exhibit with Brandywine curator Audrey Lewis and co-curator Shadra Strickland

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Green
Stay Connected
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
See stories by Karl Lengel
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon