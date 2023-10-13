Arts Playlist: Previewing “Rooted” at the Brandywine Museum of Art
Spending time with family or loved ones on a nice walk, bike ride, or picnic outside can help strengthen a relationship.
To honor that enduring bond of nature and family, the Brandywine Museum of Art is opening a new exhibition called “Rooted: Children and Nature in Contemporary Children’s Book Illustration.”
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Brandywine curator Audrey Lewis and co-curator Shadra Strickland – award-winning artist and illustration teacher at the Maryland Institute College of Art – for more on the exhibit.
Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel previews the "Rooted" exhibit with Brandywine curator Audrey Lewis and co-curator Shadra Strickland
