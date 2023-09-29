University of Delaware professor creates website addressing Ukrainian childhood literacy
Since February 2022, millions of children have fled their homes in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.
To help dispersed Ukrainian families and their children’s development, the University of Delaware’s Roberta Golinkoff – Chair of UD’s College of Education and Human Development – has partnered with Sesame Workshop and others to develop “Stories with Clever Hedgehog,” a website with free, interactive e-books, games, and various resources.
Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel caught up this week with Golinkoff for more on the website and methods to improve childhood literacy.
UD chair and professor Roberta Golinkoff discusses “Stories with Clever Hedgehog” with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel