Education
The Green

University of Delaware professor creates website addressing Ukrainian childhood literacy

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published September 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT
The logo for the University of Delaware's “Stories with Clever Hedgehog."
University of Delaware
/
Stories with Clever Hedgehog
The logo for the University of Delaware's “Stories with Clever Hedgehog."

Since February 2022, millions of children have fled their homes in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

To help dispersed Ukrainian families and their children’s development, the University of Delaware’s Roberta Golinkoff – Chair of UD’s College of Education and Human Development – has partnered with Sesame Workshop and others to develop “Stories with Clever Hedgehog,” a website with free, interactive e-books, games, and various resources.

Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel caught up this week with Golinkoff for more on the website and methods to improve childhood literacy.

UD chair and professor Roberta Golinkoff discusses “Stories with Clever Hedgehog” with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel

The Green
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
