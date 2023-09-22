Concern around latest COVID variant rises amid new vaccine rollout
A recent jump in coronavirus infections has touched schools, workplaces, and local governments, and public health experts warn there may be more to come as the weather turns colder and people are indoors more.
To help combat that, two new COVID vaccines have received the green light from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick talks with University of Delaware professor Jennifer Horney – Founding Director of the Epidemiology Program and Core Faculty at the Disaster Research Center – about the uptick in COVID infections and the new vaccines.
