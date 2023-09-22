© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

Concern around latest COVID variant rises amid new vaccine rollout

By Quinn Kirkpatrick,
Kyle McKinnon
Published September 22, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT
Public health experts are warning the public that there may be a big spike in COVID-19 cases in the fall and winter seasons.
The Green
/
Delaware Public Media
Public health experts are warning the public that there may be a big spike in COVID-19 cases in the fall and winter seasons.

A recent jump in coronavirus infections has touched schools, workplaces, and local governments, and public health experts warn there may be more to come as the weather turns colder and people are indoors more.

To help combat that, two new COVID vaccines have received the green light from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick talks with University of Delaware professor Jennifer Horney – Founding Director of the Epidemiology Program and Core Faculty at the Disaster Research Center – about the uptick in COVID infections and the new vaccines.

UD professor Jennifer Horney discusses the rise in COVID infections and the new vaccines with Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick

The Green
Stay Connected
Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and graduated of the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021
See stories by Quinn Kirkpatrick
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon