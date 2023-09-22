Arts Playlist: Previewing “Allan Freelon: Painter, Printmaker, Teacher” at the Brandywine Museum of Art
Born in 1895 to a middle-class family, African-American artist Allan Freelon worked his entire life in Philadelphia and promoted the idea that Black artists should follow an independent and self-realized path.
The Brandywine Museum of Art aims to honor Freelon’s legacy and work with its upcoming exhibit “Allan Freelon: Painter, Printmaker, Teacher.”
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Brandywine senior curator Amanda Burdan for more on the exhibit.
Brandywine senior curator Amanda Burdan previews “Allan Freelon: Painter, Printmaker, Teacher” with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel