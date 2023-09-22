© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Arts Playlist: Previewing “Allan Freelon: Painter, Printmaker, Teacher” at the Brandywine Museum of Art

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published September 22, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT
Artist and educator Allan Freelon's 'Gloucester Harbor' oil on canvas featured in "Allan Freelon: Painter, Printmaker, Teacher."
Allan Freelon
/
The Brandywine Museum of Art
Artist and educator Allan Freelon's 'Gloucester Harbor' oil on canvas featured in "Allan Freelon: Painter, Printmaker, Teacher."

Born in 1895 to a middle-class family, African-American artist Allan Freelon worked his entire life in Philadelphia and promoted the idea that Black artists should follow an independent and self-realized path.

The Brandywine Museum of Art aims to honor Freelon’s legacy and work with its upcoming exhibit “Allan Freelon: Painter, Printmaker, Teacher.”

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Brandywine senior curator Amanda Burdan for more on the exhibit.

Brandywine senior curator Amanda Burdan previews “Allan Freelon: Painter, Printmaker, Teacher” with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel

The Green
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO's anchor for NPR's "All Things Considered" and a host for the broadcast/podcast "Louisiana Considered".
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
