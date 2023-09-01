© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Education
The Green

History Matters: Shining a light on history of the underrepresented

By Rachel Sawicki
Published September 1, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT
A John Dickinson Plantation volunteer-interpreter portraying Violet Brown (left) and a log dwelling at the John Dickinson Plantation (right).
Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs
/
John Dickinson Plantation
A John Dickinson Plantation volunteer-interpreter portraying Violet Brown (left) and a log dwelling at the John Dickinson Plantation (right).

Historians at the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs are shining a light on the lost history of free and enslaved African Americans through an online database.

In the week’s edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki sits down with the Division’s inclusive history researcher Jeanette Bendolph to learn more about the database.

Inclusive history researcher Jeanette Bendolph discusses the Plantation Stories Project with Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki

Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki was born and raised in Camden, Delaware and attended the Caesar Rodney School District. They graduated from the University of Delaware in 2021 with a double degree in Communications and English and as a leader in the Student Television Network, WVUD and The Review.
