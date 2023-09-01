History Matters: Shining a light on history of the underrepresented
Historians at the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs are shining a light on the lost history of free and enslaved African Americans through an online database.
In the week’s edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki sits down with the Division’s inclusive history researcher Jeanette Bendolph to learn more about the database.
Inclusive history researcher Jeanette Bendolph discusses the Plantation Stories Project with Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki