History Matters: Grassroots effort helps save Newark Passenger Train Station

By Quinn Kirkpatrick,
Kyle McKinnon
Published August 18, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT
The Green
The City of Newark
The Newark Passenger Train Station narrowly avoided being sold thanks to local efforts and the Newark Historical Society.

A year ago, the City of Newark announced it was considering selling the Newark Passenger Train Station due to the extensive repairs that needed to be done.

But thanks to the actions and fundraising efforts of the Newark Historical Society, city council members, and local state representatives, the City of Newark is now committed to fully renovating the train station.

For this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick caught up with Newark Historical Society President Kaitlyn Tanis for more on the train station’s renovation.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick talks with Kaitlyn Tanis about the Newark Passenger Train Station's renovation

The Green
Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and graduated of the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
