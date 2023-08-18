History Matters: Grassroots effort helps save Newark Passenger Train Station
A year ago, the City of Newark announced it was considering selling the Newark Passenger Train Station due to the extensive repairs that needed to be done.
But thanks to the actions and fundraising efforts of the Newark Historical Society, city council members, and local state representatives, the City of Newark is now committed to fully renovating the train station.
For this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick caught up with Newark Historical Society President Kaitlyn Tanis for more on the train station’s renovation.
