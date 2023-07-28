© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Delaware Arts Alliance set to launch plan to bolster the First State’s creative economy

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published July 28, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT
The Delaware Arts Alliance recently received $1 million in state funding to implement a plan that will grow the First State’s creative economy.
Delaware Arts Alliance
/
Delaware Public Media
The Delaware Arts Alliance recently received $1 million in state funding to implement a plan that will grow the First State's creative economy.

The Delaware Arts Alliance is set to launch its ‘Creative Economy and Cultural Tourism Recovery and Growth Plan’ on August 2.

The Alliance recently received $1 million in state funding to research and implement the plan, which seeks to strengthen Delaware’s arts, culture, and creative economy, and help it become more sustainable and resilient to future financial droughts.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Delaware Arts Alliance executive director Neil Kirschling to learn more about the economic plan.

Delaware Arts Alliance executive director Neil Kirschling details the Alliance's new economic plan with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel

For more information on the Delaware Arts Alliance's ‘Creative Economy and Cultural Tourism Recovery and Growth Plan’ and its launch on August 2, visit their website. Artists, creative business owners, and patrons can also complete a survey to help form statewide recommendations.

The Green
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
