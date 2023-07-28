Arts Playlist: Delaware Arts Alliance set to launch plan to bolster the First State’s creative economy
The Delaware Arts Alliance is set to launch its ‘Creative Economy and Cultural Tourism Recovery and Growth Plan’ on August 2.
The Alliance recently received $1 million in state funding to research and implement the plan, which seeks to strengthen Delaware’s arts, culture, and creative economy, and help it become more sustainable and resilient to future financial droughts.
In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Delaware Arts Alliance executive director Neil Kirschling to learn more about the economic plan.
For more information on the Delaware Arts Alliance's ‘Creative Economy and Cultural Tourism Recovery and Growth Plan’ and its launch on August 2, visit their website. Artists, creative business owners, and patrons can also complete a survey to help form statewide recommendations.