Arts Playlist: Previewing the Delaware Symphony Orchestra's upcoming season
The Delaware Symphony Orchestra recently announced its 118th season, which features five Classics Series concerts, three Chamber Series concerts, two concerts in Sussex County, and a return to the Hotel du Pont's Gold Ballroom.
In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sat down with J.C. Barker – Executive Director of the Delaware Symphony Orchestra – to preview the season.
