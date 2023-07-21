© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Arts Playlist: Previewing the Delaware Symphony Orchestra's upcoming season

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published July 21, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT
The Delaware Symphony Orchestra recently announced its 118th season that's set to begin in the fall.

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra recently announced its 118th season, which features five Classics Series concerts, three Chamber Series concerts, two concerts in Sussex County, and a return to the Hotel du Pont's Gold Ballroom.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sat down with J.C. Barker – Executive Director of the Delaware Symphony Orchestra – to preview the season.

Delaware Symphony Orchestra executive director J.C. Barker previews the Orchestra's new season with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
