Enlighten Me: Young surfer Katelyn Sewell receives groundbreaking care in Delaware
Katelyn Sewell started surfing when she was eight years old. Over time, it grew from something she just did with her father to a full-blown passion, so much so that Sewell competed in the National Scholastic Surfing Association championships in June.
But her road there was anything but normal. During Sewell’s senior year of high school, she developed various debilitating health issues and eventually landed at Nemours Children’s Hospital, where she was diagnosed with a rare condition called lymphangiectasia and received two life-saving surgeries.
For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick sits down with Sewell and Dr. Deborah Rabinowitz – an interventional radiologist at Nemours Children's Health – to learn more about Sewell’s story and the lymphatic system.
