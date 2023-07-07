© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Enlighten Me: Young surfer Katelyn Sewell receives groundbreaking care in Delaware

By Quinn Kirkpatrick,
Kyle McKinnon
Published July 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT
Nemours Children’s Hospital
/
Katelyn Sewell
Katelyn Sewell developed various debilitating health issues and was eventually diagnosed with a rare condition called lymphangiectasia.

Katelyn Sewell started surfing when she was eight years old. Over time, it grew from something she just did with her father to a full-blown passion, so much so that Sewell competed in the National Scholastic Surfing Association championships in June.

But her road there was anything but normal. During Sewell’s senior year of high school, she developed various debilitating health issues and eventually landed at Nemours Children’s Hospital, where she was diagnosed with a rare condition called lymphangiectasia and received two life-saving surgeries.

For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick sits down with Sewell and Dr. Deborah Rabinowitz – an interventional radiologist at Nemours Children's Health – to learn more about Sewell’s story and the lymphatic system.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick chats with Katelyn Sewell and Dr. Deborah Rabinowitz about Sewell’s story and the lymphatic system

