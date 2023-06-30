© 2023 Delaware Public Media
How ecotourism and investing in nature can protect Southern Delaware’s natural resources

By Joe Irizarry
Published June 30, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT
There’s more than meets the eye in Southern Delaware. In addition to beautiful beaches and bayside getaways, it’s actually home to a plethora of rich natural resources.

But the threat of climate change, sea level rise, and development is putting those resources in communities like Milford and Slaughter Beach at risk if they don’t work to protect and sustain them. A new report details how ecotourism and nature-based investments can help, and make the area more resilient to coastal hazards.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry is joined this week by Delaware Sea Grant Coastal Hazards Specialist Danielle Swallow to talk about it.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry discusses how Southern Delaware's nature can be protected with Coastal Hazards Specialist Danielle Swallow

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
