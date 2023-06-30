How ecotourism and investing in nature can protect Southern Delaware’s natural resources
There’s more than meets the eye in Southern Delaware. In addition to beautiful beaches and bayside getaways, it’s actually home to a plethora of rich natural resources.
But the threat of climate change, sea level rise, and development is putting those resources in communities like Milford and Slaughter Beach at risk if they don’t work to protect and sustain them. A new report details how ecotourism and nature-based investments can help, and make the area more resilient to coastal hazards.
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry is joined this week by Delaware Sea Grant Coastal Hazards Specialist Danielle Swallow to talk about it.
