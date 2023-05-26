© 2023 Delaware Public Media
The Green

Enlighten Me: What you need to know about camping season in Delaware

By Quinn Kirkpatrick,
Kyle McKinnon
Published May 26, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT
Delaware Seashore State Park camping
Abby Shepard
/
Delaware State Parks and VisitDelaware.com
Delaware Seashore State Park camping.

With the Memorial Day holiday upon us, expect a busy summer at Delaware’s parks, lakes, rivers, and beaches. One popular option to enjoy the summer outdoors in the First State is camping.

Delaware is home to many campsites offering something for everyone -from beach views and picturesque sunrises over the water to traditional forest camping and bonfires, hiking, and stargazing among tall trees.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick caught up with Greg Abbott – Administrative Services Section Manager for Delaware State Parks – for more on camping season in Delaware and the dos and don’ts of camping.

Delaware State Parks' Greg Abbott chats about camping season in Delaware with Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick

Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and a graduated of the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
