Enlighten Me: What you need to know about camping season in Delaware
With the Memorial Day holiday upon us, expect a busy summer at Delaware’s parks, lakes, rivers, and beaches. One popular option to enjoy the summer outdoors in the First State is camping.
Delaware is home to many campsites offering something for everyone -from beach views and picturesque sunrises over the water to traditional forest camping and bonfires, hiking, and stargazing among tall trees.
In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick caught up with Greg Abbott – Administrative Services Section Manager for Delaware State Parks – for more on camping season in Delaware and the dos and don’ts of camping.
Delaware State Parks' Greg Abbott chats about camping season in Delaware with Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick