History Matters: Wilmington Mayor Purzycki transfers city properties to the African American Heritage Center of Delaware
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki recently announced the city transferred ownership of five properties – including historic buildings that once belonged to the New Castle Leather Company and the Allied Kid Company – to the African American Heritage Center of Delaware.
The group plans to use those properties as it creates an African American Heritage Center on Wilmington’s East Side.
For this week’s History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick speaks with former Wilmington Mayor James Sills and Gary Hutt of the African American Heritage Center of Delaware about these buildings and the plans for the heritage center.
