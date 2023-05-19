© 2023 Delaware Public Media
History Matters: Wilmington Mayor Purzycki transfers city properties to the African American Heritage Center of Delaware

By Quinn Kirkpatrick,
Kyle McKinnon
Published May 19, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT
Property Transfer Meeting - (From left) Mayor Purzycki, former Mayor James H. Sills Jr., Rev. Lawrence Wright, Gary Hutt, and Helen Foster.jpg
City of Wilmington
/
The Office of Mayor Purzycki
The property transfer meeting included (from left) Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, former Wilmington Mayor James H. Sills Jr., Rev. Lawrence Wright, Gary Hutt, and Helen Foster.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki recently announced the city transferred ownership of five properties – including historic buildings that once belonged to the New Castle Leather Company and the Allied Kid Company – to the African American Heritage Center of Delaware.

The group plans to use those properties as it creates an African American Heritage Center on Wilmington’s East Side.

For this week’s History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick speaks with former Wilmington Mayor James Sills and Gary Hutt of the African American Heritage Center of Delaware about these buildings and the plans for the heritage center.

Former Wilmington Mayor James Sills and AHHI's Gary Hutt speak with Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick

Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and a graduated of the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
