© 2023 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Today, during National Public Radio Day, invest in the future of public media to help build a stronger, more informed First State.
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

History Matters: Newly restored World War II tower in Delaware Seashore State Park

By Quinn Kirkpatrick,
Kyle McKinnon
Published May 5, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT
Wideshot of WWII Tower #3.jpg
Delaware State Parks
World War II-era watch tower - Tower 3

After 15 years and nearly $2 million in renovations and repairs, a second World War II-era watch tower is now open to the public at the Delaware Seashore State Park.

The newly rehabilitated tower, known as Tower 3, is one of 15 fire control towers built as part of Fort Miles to defend the Delaware Bay and River from a potential German attack.

This week in History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick sat down with Ray Bivens – Delaware State Parks and Recreation Director – for more about the tower and its extensive rehab.

Delaware Public Media's Quinn Kirkpatrick interviews Delaware State Parks director Ray Bivens

The Green
Stay Connected
Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and a graduated of the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021
See stories by Quinn Kirkpatrick
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon