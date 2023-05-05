History Matters: Newly restored World War II tower in Delaware Seashore State Park
After 15 years and nearly $2 million in renovations and repairs, a second World War II-era watch tower is now open to the public at the Delaware Seashore State Park.
The newly rehabilitated tower, known as Tower 3, is one of 15 fire control towers built as part of Fort Miles to defend the Delaware Bay and River from a potential German attack.
This week in History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick sat down with Ray Bivens – Delaware State Parks and Recreation Director – for more about the tower and its extensive rehab.
Delaware Public Media's Quinn Kirkpatrick interviews Delaware State Parks director Ray Bivens