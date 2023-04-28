© 2023 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

New study finds more than a third of school-aged children live with constant worries

By Quinn Kirkpatrick,
Kyle McKinnon
Published April 28, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT
nemours_hospital_sign.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

More than a third of children between the ages of nine and 13 say they worry at least once a week, and it only gets worse as they age.

That’s according to a new national survey conducted by Nemours KidsHealth, whose findings sound yet another alarm over the state of the youth mental health crisis.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick caught up with Dr. Meghan Walls – Pediatric Psychologist and Director of External Affairs at Nemours Children’s Health – to discuss the study.

Nemours Children’s Health's Dr. Meghan Walls discusses a new survey on rising rates of worried children with Delaware Public Media's Quinn Kirkpatrick

The Green
Stay Connected
Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and a graduated of the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021
See stories by Quinn Kirkpatrick
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon