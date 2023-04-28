New study finds more than a third of school-aged children live with constant worries
More than a third of children between the ages of nine and 13 say they worry at least once a week, and it only gets worse as they age.
That’s according to a new national survey conducted by Nemours KidsHealth, whose findings sound yet another alarm over the state of the youth mental health crisis.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick caught up with Dr. Meghan Walls – Pediatric Psychologist and Director of External Affairs at Nemours Children’s Health – to discuss the study.
Nemours Children’s Health's Dr. Meghan Walls discusses a new survey on rising rates of worried children with Delaware Public Media's Quinn Kirkpatrick