Understanding the rising cost of senior care
The cost of senior care is becoming an increasingly heavy burden for many across the country, especially for members of the Baby Boomer generation and their families.
Roughly 18 million seniors approaching retirement age are projected to fall short of having the funds needed for long-term care they may need.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick spoke with Angie Chen – researcher at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College – about the rising cost of senior care and what can be done to make it more affordable and accessible.
