Understanding the rising cost of senior care

By Quinn Kirkpatrick,
Kyle McKinnon
Published April 7, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT
The cost of senior care is becoming an increasingly heavy burden for many across the country, especially for members of the Baby Boomer generation and their families.

Roughly 18 million seniors approaching retirement age are projected to fall short of having the funds needed for long-term care they may need.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick spoke with Angie Chen – researcher at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College – about the rising cost of senior care and what can be done to make it more affordable and accessible.

Retirement researcher Angie Chen explains the rising cost of senior care in the U.S. with Delaware Public Media's Quinn Kirkpatrick

Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and a graduated of the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
