Arts Playlist: Photographer Larry Hulst and “Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues and Soul”

By Kyle McKinnon
Published March 31, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT
Images from the Biggs Museum of American Art's new exhibit 'Front Row Center Icons of Rock, Blues, and Soul.'

No single musician or band exemplified the Golden Age of music. The likes of Led Zepplin, Bob Dylan, and David Bowie inspired a generation while reflecting the social changes of the time.

Photographer Larry Hulst covered much of it for the past five decades, capturing the legendary musicians and singers of that era.

And you can now step back in time and relive those concerts and performances at the Biggs Museum of American Art. Its new exhibit “Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues and Soul” showcases Hulst’s visual anthology of the most celebrated musicians and their music from 1970–1999.

For this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon spoke with Larry Hulst and Laura Fravel – Curator at the Biggs – about the new exhibit and the indelible influence of the Golden Age of music.

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
