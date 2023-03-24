How NIL has impacted college athletics at the University of Delaware – Part 2

UD head football coach Ryan Carty and women’s basketball player Tara Cousins discuss how NIL is affecting college athletics Listen • 14:28

__________________________________________________________________________________

Related Reading:

Business of College Sports: "Tracker: University-Specific NIL Collectives"

WBUR: "New NCAA president Charlie Baker sets eyes on athlete compensation"

ESPN: "House committee to hold public hearing on NIL"

The Baltimore Banner: "NIL has helped Maryland women’s basketball — and now it’s changing the sport"

ESPN: "Miami women's hoops penalized for NIL infraction"

The Washington Post: "Florida grants top recruit’s release after $13 million NIL deal fell through"

Listen to Part One of The Green's coverage on how NIL has impacted college athletics at the University of Delaware. For more information about Name, Image, and Likeness at the University of Delaware, the Blue Hen Exchange, and the Blue Hen Collective, visit UD's NIL website.

