How NIL has impacted college athletics at the University of Delaware – Part 2
In the ultra-competitive world of college sports, recruiting programs dangle scholarships, exposure, and a quality education to snag prized student-athletes.
Until recently, those athletes couldn’t further capitalize on their skills or celebrity. A 2021 U.S. Supreme Court changed that, giving student-athletes the right to cash in on their Name, Image, and Likeness, or NIL.
Last week, we sat down with University of Delaware athletic director Chrissi Rawak to learn more about the impact of NIL and how it works at UD. The Green continues that conversation this week, learning how NIL is working on the ground at UD with women’s basketball player Tara Cousins and head football coach Ryan Carty.
Listen to Part One of The Green's coverage on how NIL has impacted college athletics at the University of Delaware. For more information about Name, Image, and Likeness at the University of Delaware, the Blue Hen Exchange, and the Blue Hen Collective, visit UD's NIL website.