How NIL has impacted college athletics at the University of Delaware – Part 2

By Tom Byrne,
Kyle McKinnon
Published March 24, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT
086D-Mar24-Carter_Cousins_Web_1760x920.png
Delaware Public Media
/
University of Delaware's head football coach Ryan Carty and women’s basketball player Tara Cousins.

In the ultra-competitive world of college sports, recruiting programs dangle scholarships, exposure, and a quality education to snag prized student-athletes.

Until recently, those athletes couldn’t further capitalize on their skills or celebrity. A 2021 U.S. Supreme Court changed that, giving student-athletes the right to cash in on their Name, Image, and Likeness, or NIL.

Last week, we sat down with University of Delaware athletic director Chrissi Rawak to learn more about the impact of NIL and how it works at UD. The Green continues that conversation this week, learning how NIL is working on the ground at UD with women’s basketball player Tara Cousins and head football coach Ryan Carty.

UD head football coach Ryan Carty and women’s basketball player Tara Cousins discuss how NIL is affecting college athletics

__________________________________________________________________________________

Listen to Part One of The Green's coverage on how NIL has impacted college athletics at the University of Delaware. For more information about Name, Image, and Likeness at the University of Delaware, the Blue Hen Exchange, and the Blue Hen Collective, visit UD's NIL website.

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
