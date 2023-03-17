How NIL has impacted college athletics at the University of Delaware

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne discusses NIL at the University of Delaware with UD athletic director Chrissi Rawak Listen • 14:14

__________________________________________________________________________________

Bonus Content:

The Blue Hen Collective for NIL deals launched this week is operated by Student-Athlete NIL (SANIL), which also runs collectives at Penn State, Rutgers, Wake Forest, and George Washington, and other schools. We recently talked with SANIL's Chief Operating Officer Alexis Barlow to learn more about these NIL collectives.

Chief Operating Officer at Student Athlete NIL Alexis Barlow discusses all aspects of NIL in college sports Listen • 8:53

Related Reading:

Business of College Sports: "Tracker: University-Specific NIL Collectives"

WBUR: "New NCAA president Charlie Baker sets eyes on athlete compensation"

ESPN: "House committee to hold public hearing on NIL"

The Baltimore Banner: "NIL has helped Maryland women’s basketball — and now it’s changing the sport"

ESPN: "Miami women's hoops penalized for NIL infraction"

The Washington Post: "Florida grants top recruit’s release after $13 million NIL deal fell through"

For more information about Name, Image, and Likeness at the University of Delaware, the Blue Hen Exchange, and the Blue Hen Collective, visit UD's NIL website.