Arts Playlist: The Art Society at Loblolly Acres
Loblolly Acres, an event venue nestled in Kent County, is starting its own nonprofit called The Art Society at Loblolly Acres.
Together, Cheryl Epps – owner of Loblolly Acres, an Epps family-run farm since 1964 – and Angela Zielen – a Professional Dancer with First State Ballet Theatre and Director of Event Management at Loblolly Acres – hope their new arts nonprofit can both make a difference in the community and attract artists from all walks of life.
On this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with Epps and Zielen to talk about their nonprofit and the importance of arts to a community.
Loblolly Acres' Cheryl Epps and Angela Zielen talk about the arts and their new arts nonprofit with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon