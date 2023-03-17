© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Arts Playlist: The Art Society at Loblolly Acres

By Kyle McKinnon
Published March 17, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT
Loblolly Acres
The farmhouse at Loblolly Acres in Kenty County.

Loblolly Acres, an event venue nestled in Kent County, is starting its own nonprofit called The Art Society at Loblolly Acres.

Together, Cheryl Epps – owner of Loblolly Acres, an Epps family-run farm since 1964 – and Angela Zielen – a Professional Dancer with First State Ballet Theatre and Director of Event Management at Loblolly Acres – hope their new arts nonprofit can both make a difference in the community and attract artists from all walks of life.

On this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with Epps and Zielen to talk about their nonprofit and the importance of arts to a community.

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
