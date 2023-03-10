State report offers solutions to bolster opportunities for Delaware women in the trades industry
The Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy recently released a report examining the state of Delaware women working in construction trades.
According to the report, women make up 9.3% of Delaware’s construction industry and just 3% of construction and extraction jobs, such as carpenters, plumbers, and electricians.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry caught up with Melanie Ross Levin – Director of the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy – to learn more about the report.
Melanie Ross Levin of the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy breaks down the state's new report on women in the trades industry with Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry