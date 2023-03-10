© 2023 Delaware Public Media
State report offers solutions to bolster opportunities for Delaware women in the trades industry

By Joe Irizarry
Published March 10, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST
Construction work in Delaware, credit to Delaware River And Bay Authority.jpg
Delaware River And Bay Authority
/
Construction work in Delaware.

The Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy recently released a report examining the state of Delaware women working in construction trades.

According to the report, women make up 9.3% of Delaware’s construction industry and just 3% of construction and extraction jobs, such as carpenters, plumbers, and electricians.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry caught up with Melanie Ross Levin – Director of the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy – to learn more about the report.

Melanie Ross Levin of the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy breaks down the state's new report on women in the trades industry with Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
