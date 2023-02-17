© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Why Delaware banned TikTok on state devices

By Tom Byrne
Published February 17, 2023 at 7:02 AM EST
Delaware recently joined the federal government and a growing number of states in banning the popular social media app TikTok from state-owned devices due to cybersecurity concerns.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with University of Delaware professor John D'Arcy – whose research focuses on cybersecurity and cyber-risk management – to learn more about the concerns that prompted Delaware’s TikTok ban and what comes next.

UD Professor John D'Arcy examines why Delaware banned TikTok on state devices with Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
