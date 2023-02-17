Why Delaware banned TikTok on state devices
Delaware recently joined the federal government and a growing number of states in banning the popular social media app TikTok from state-owned devices due to cybersecurity concerns.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with University of Delaware professor John D'Arcy – whose research focuses on cybersecurity and cyber-risk management – to learn more about the concerns that prompted Delaware’s TikTok ban and what comes next.
UD Professor John D'Arcy examines why Delaware banned TikTok on state devices with Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne