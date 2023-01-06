UD Professor LaShanda Korley set to begin work as a U.S. Science Envoy
LaShanda Korley – a Professor of Materials Science, Engineering, and Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Delaware – was recently appointed as a U.S. Science Envoy.
Korley is among seven scientists who begin service as Science Envoys this month, working to strengthen collaborative efforts and relationships between other nations and the U.S.
Our Rachel Sawicki sat down with Korley this week to learn more about her appointment and work as a Science Envoy.
Delaware Public Media's Rachel Sawicki reports on UD Professor LaShanda Korley's appointment as a U.S. Science Envoy