UD Professor LaShanda Korley set to begin work as a U.S. Science Envoy

By Rachel Sawicki
Published January 6, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST
University of Delaware

LaShanda Korley – a Professor of Materials Science, Engineering, and Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Delaware – was recently appointed as a U.S. Science Envoy.

Korley is among seven scientists who begin service as Science Envoys this month, working to strengthen collaborative efforts and relationships between other nations and the U.S.

Our Rachel Sawicki sat down with Korley this week to learn more about her appointment and work as a Science Envoy.

Delaware Public Media's Rachel Sawicki reports on UD Professor LaShanda Korley's appointment as a U.S. Science Envoy

Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki is Delaware Public Media's New Castle County Reporter. They are non-binary and use they/them pronouns.
