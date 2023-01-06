Arts Playlist: Rehoboth Art League debuts three new shows

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with Rehoboth Art League exhibitions director Nick Serratore about the League's new shows Listen • 8:56

The Rehoboth Art League marks its 85th anniversary with three new shows to start the year.

The Art League’s "8th Regional Juried Photography Exhibition," "Hot House Hybrids II: Photography from Jenee Mateer" and “Everyday Life, Everyday People: The Work of Jack Lewis.” are open all at the Art League’s Henlopen Acres campus in Sussex County, according to Rehoboth Art League exhibitions director Nick Serratore.

He says from now until January 29, 2023 the Corkran Gallery will be displaying the “8th Regional Juried Photography Exhibition.”

Rehoboth Art League / "Lana" by Jenee Mateer

Serratore says this show has been a part of RAL’s January exhibition program for 8 years, making it one of the more contemporary shows in the league’s history. The annual exhibit invites artists from Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and Washington DC to submit their latest photographic work. This year, 27artists were selected for the exhibition from a pool of more than one hundred submissions and their work represents a wide array of techniques and content, from traditional modernist approaches to contemporary and alternative media.

Meantime, Jenee Mateer’s photographs will populate the Ventures Gallery from now through January 29, 2023 in a solo show titled “Hot House Hybrids II.” This collection alludes to the metaphorical connection between flowers and the female or feminine and is meant to celebrate a diverse group of women, transformed and unified by bold color, pattern and natural forms that re-affirm the female connection to powerful forces of nature and the earth.

Serratores notes that Mateer combines photographs from her garden with watercolor to create digitally layered compositions that hover somewhere between the mediums of photography, collage and painting.

Finally, the Tubbs Gallery has proudly hung a thrilling exhibition of works from the late artist, Jack Lewis, in the show “Everyday Lives, Everyday People.”

In 2021, Nancy and Russ Suniewick, long-time friends of Jack Lewis generously donated an outstanding collection of 52 paintings and various documents of the late artist to the Rehoboth Art League.

The range of work from this collection dates from the 1930s-circa into the 1980s. It includes portraits, domestic and foreign scenes, and a self-portrait. The self-portrait is extremely important and one that is of the early man. These works will be on display from now until March 5, 2023, giving patrons plenty of time to view this special collection.