Addressing the growing obesity crisis in the U.S.
One of the top New Year’s resolutions every year for many is to lose weight. Following through on such a resolution is especially important for those that are obese.
One in four Americans now falls into the medical category of obese, which only worsened during the pandemic and affects everything from life expectancy to job prospects.
This week, our Kyle McKinnon caught up with Jennifer Katz – registered dietitian and nutritionist – for more on why the rate of obesity is increasing and how it can be addressed.
