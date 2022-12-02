New survey examines workforce needs of Delaware business owners
In an effort to bolster employment in the First State, the Delaware Workforce Development Board released the results from its recent survey of state employers.
The survey was commissioned by the Board to help various programs and initiatives aiming to increase the number of Delawareans possessing the job skills that employers need.
This week, our Joe Irizarry spoke with Joanna Staib – Executive Director of the Delaware Workforce Development Board – to learn more about the survey and its findings.
Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry talks with Joanna Staib of the Delaware Workforce Development Board about the Board's recent survey of state business owners