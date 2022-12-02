© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Enlighten Me: Historic Hale-Byrnes House honors the “Witness Tree” with commemorative painting

Published December 2, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST
Witness Tree 1.jpg
Rachel Sawicki
/
Delaware Public Media
The "Witness Tree" outside of the historic Hale-Byrnes House

At the historic Hale-Byrnes House, experts say a more than 300-year-old sycamore tree’s time is nearing an end. Its lifespan famously included hosting a 1777 war council led by George Washington, earning the tree the nickname the “Witness Tree.”

To commemorate the tree and its role in history, members of the Hale-Byrnes House raised money for a painting of that famed revolutionary-era meeting.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, our Rachel Sawicki sat down with Kim Burdick – Resident Site Manager for the Hale-Byrnes House – to chat about the “Witness Tree” and the commemorative painting.

Delaware Public Media's Rachel Sawicki discusses the “Witness Tree” and its commemorative painting with Kim Burdick of the Hale-Byrnes House

Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki is Delaware Public Media's New Castle County Reporter. They are non-binary and use they/them pronouns.
