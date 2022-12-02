Enlighten Me: Historic Hale-Byrnes House honors the “Witness Tree” with commemorative painting
At the historic Hale-Byrnes House, experts say a more than 300-year-old sycamore tree’s time is nearing an end. Its lifespan famously included hosting a 1777 war council led by George Washington, earning the tree the nickname the “Witness Tree.”
To commemorate the tree and its role in history, members of the Hale-Byrnes House raised money for a painting of that famed revolutionary-era meeting.
In this week’s Enlighten Me, our Rachel Sawicki sat down with Kim Burdick – Resident Site Manager for the Hale-Byrnes House – to chat about the “Witness Tree” and the commemorative painting.
Delaware Public Media's Rachel Sawicki discusses the “Witness Tree” and its commemorative painting with Kim Burdick of the Hale-Byrnes House