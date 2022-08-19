© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

Research center for Alzheimer's and dementia launches at the University of Delaware

Published August 19, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT
Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research.jpg
Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research
/
The leaders of the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research: Christopher Martens and Matthew Cohen (center), Curtis Johnson and Alyssa Lanzi (left), and James Ellison (far right)

Two University of Delaware researchers have launched the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research on UD's campus.

The center looks to build the number of Alzheimer's disease and related dementia researchers at the university, while also educating the community on risk factors.

This week, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry caught up with the center’s director Chris Martens about its mission.

Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry talks with director Chris Martens about the new Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research

The Green
Stay Connected
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry