Research center for Alzheimer's and dementia launches at the University of Delaware
Two University of Delaware researchers have launched the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research on UD's campus.
The center looks to build the number of Alzheimer's disease and related dementia researchers at the university, while also educating the community on risk factors.
This week, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry caught up with the center’s director Chris Martens about its mission.
Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry talks with director Chris Martens about the new Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research