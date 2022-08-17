© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Former DPM reporters and anchors reflect on their time in Delaware

Published August 17, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT
Former Delaware Public Media reporter James Dawson interviewing former state governor Jack Markell at the DPM dedication

Over its first 10 years, Delaware Public Media has covered a lot of stories – coverage made possible by a terrific roster of anchors and reporters who believed in the mission of providing public media-style reporting to the First State every day.

A group of those anchors and reporters caught up with The Green recently, offering their reflections on working at DPM and what it meant to them.

__________________________________________________________

Former DPM staffers recall the most memorable stories they covered for Delaware Public Media:

Cathy Carter - former Delaware Public Media Morning Edition host and reporter

History Matters: The evolution of gay rights legislation in Delaware

__________________________________________________________

Roman Battaglia - former Delaware Public Media Reporter/Report for America corp member

Fleeing to find safe haven: An Afghan refugee's story

__________________________________________________________

Sean Carlson - former Delaware Public Media All Things Considered host and reporter

Concerns over oil train safety felt in First State

__________________________________________________________

Katie Peikes - former Delaware Public Media reporter

"How long?" Blades residents ask, after PFCs found in drinking water

More Blades-area private wells under investigation for contamination

Blades' PFC contamination differs from other cases in First State

__________________________________________________________

Sophia Schmidt - former Delaware Public Media reporter/youth media producer

Croda to pay penalty, modify plant under settlement with state

Croda cited for more permit violations

Troubled Croda chemical plant to restart amid community outcry

Blunt Rochester, Carper push EPA to tell New Castle residents about increased cancer risk

__________________________________________________________

James Dawson - former Delaware Public Media reporter

