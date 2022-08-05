© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

Explaining the U.S. Military’s recruitment crisis and how it's unfolding in Delaware

Published August 5, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT
natl guard recruitment training.jpg
Delaware National Guard
/
Delaware National Guard recruits training

The U.S. Military faces what’s described as its worst recruiting environment since the all-volunteer force was established in 1973.

A number of factors are plaguing recruitment efforts, and military leadership is looking at long and short-term strategies to reverse a downward spiral caused by the pandemic, an unstable economy, and a shrinking pool of eligible candidates.

For a broader look at the military’s recruitment shortfall and what the issue looks like in Delaware, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Izarry spoke with Senior Reporter for the Army Times, Davis Winkie, and Sergeant Major Pablo Cortez with Delaware National Guard Recruiting.

Army Times senior reporter Davis Winkie explains the nationwide military recruitment shortfall with Delaware Public Media's Joe Izarry.
Sergeant Major Pablo Cortez with Delaware National Guard Recruiting talks with Delaware Public Media's Joe Izarry spoke about statewide recruitment issues and efforts.

The Green
Stay Connected
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry