Explaining the U.S. Military’s recruitment crisis and how it's unfolding in Delaware
The U.S. Military faces what’s described as its worst recruiting environment since the all-volunteer force was established in 1973.
A number of factors are plaguing recruitment efforts, and military leadership is looking at long and short-term strategies to reverse a downward spiral caused by the pandemic, an unstable economy, and a shrinking pool of eligible candidates.
For a broader look at the military’s recruitment shortfall and what the issue looks like in Delaware, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Izarry spoke with Senior Reporter for the Army Times, Davis Winkie, and Sergeant Major Pablo Cortez with Delaware National Guard Recruiting.
Army Times senior reporter Davis Winkie explains the nationwide military recruitment shortfall with Delaware Public Media's Joe Izarry.
Sergeant Major Pablo Cortez with Delaware National Guard Recruiting talks with Delaware Public Media's Joe Izarry spoke about statewide recruitment issues and efforts.