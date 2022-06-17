Sussex group seeks to build on COVID response successes
During the early months of the COVID pandemic, many efforts to respond to the needs and issues it created came together quickly to provide necessary relief and services.
Now one such effort - the Cape Community Coordination for COVID-19 – is trying to take the connections made and lessons learned and expand the scope of its work.
The group is renaming itself the Cape Community Coalition to reflect that change and we talked to two people involved - Patti Drago and Danielle Swallow – about their work to date and plans for the future.
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews the Cape Community Coalition's Patti Drago and Danielle Swallow