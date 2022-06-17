© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Sussex group seeks to build on COVID response successes

Published June 17, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT
Cape_community_coalition_logo.jpg

During the early months of the COVID pandemic, many efforts to respond to the needs and issues it created came together quickly to provide necessary relief and services.

Now one such effort - the Cape Community Coordination for COVID-19 – is trying to take the connections made and lessons learned and expand the scope of its work.

The group is renaming itself the Cape Community Coalition to reflect that change and we talked to two people involved - Patti Drago and Danielle Swallow – about their work to date and plans for the future.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews the Cape Community Coalition's Patti Drago and Danielle Swallow

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
See stories by Tom Byrne