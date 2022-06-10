Study shows nor’easters can pose greater threat than hurricanes in Mid-Atlantic
Hurricane season is underway and the threat from those storms is considerable. But recent research shows that in our region non-tropical storms like nor'easters can cause as much damage as hurricanes - or even more.
Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry recently spoke with University of Delaware climatologist and visiting assistant professor John Callahan – the lead author on this research – to learn more about what it tells us.
Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry interviews University of Delaware climatologist and visiting assistant professor John Callahan