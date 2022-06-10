© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Study shows nor’easters can pose greater threat than hurricanes in Mid-Atlantic

Published June 10, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT
storm_damage_delaware_beach.jpg
Lisa Tossey
/
Univ. of Delaware
Large weather events, such as tropical cyclones and nor’easters, exacerbate coastal flooding.

Hurricane season is underway and the threat from those storms is considerable. But recent research shows that in our region non-tropical storms like nor'easters can cause as much damage as hurricanes - or even more.

Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry recently spoke with University of Delaware climatologist and visiting assistant professor John Callahan – the lead author on this research – to learn more about what it tells us.

Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry interviews University of Delaware climatologist and visiting assistant professor John Callahan

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
