The Green

New Wilmington Metropolitan Urban League leader outlines her priorities

Published March 11, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST
New leadership takes the reins at the Wilmington Metropolitan Urban League. Last month, Jennifer Thompkins was named the organization’s new president and CEO.

Thompson comes to the Urban League from TriZen, a business consulting and leadership development company in Philadelphia. Prior to that, she ran a youth program at the Philadelphia Freedom Valley YMCA.

Youth advocacy is just one of Thompkins’ priorities - as Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry discovered during their recent interview.

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
