New Wilmington Metropolitan Urban League leader outlines her priorities
New leadership takes the reins at the Wilmington Metropolitan Urban League. Last month, Jennifer Thompkins was named the organization’s new president and CEO.
Thompson comes to the Urban League from TriZen, a business consulting and leadership development company in Philadelphia. Prior to that, she ran a youth program at the Philadelphia Freedom Valley YMCA.
Youth advocacy is just one of Thompkins’ priorities - as Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry discovered during their recent interview.
Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry interviews new Wilmington Metropolitan Urban League president and CEO Jennifer Thompkins