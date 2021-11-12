The Green - November 12, 2021 Listen • 49:28

Chemours seeks to expand STEM education footprint in Wilmington

STEM education receives a lot of attention, especially efforts to each girls and minorities - two groups underrepresented in many STEM fields.

Those efforts often center on high school and college students, but this week Chemours launched a new initiative focused on middle school at a pair of Wilmington schools serving those underrepresented groups.

This week, contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look this initiative and what it means for those schools.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the launch of Chemours ChemFEST program in Wilmington Listen • 8:42

UD’s National Agenda series: Asma Khalid and David Joy

The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication’s annual National Agenda series returns for its 11th year, promoting civil discourse with the theme “Reflecting America”

The series started in September with NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid and award-winning novelist David Joy. The two appeared together to revisit their National Agenda series appearance four years ago when they discussed the country’s geographical, religious, and cultural differences.

The UD Center for Political Communication’s associate director Lindsay Hoffman moderated the conversation, and she joins us again to discuss it.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and UD Center for Polit. Communication associate director Lindsay Hoffman discuss Asma Khalid and David Joy's Nat'l Agenda Series appearance Listen • 14:43

Arts Playlist: Island Life - Photography by Jay Fleming

The Historic Odessa Foundation’s latest exhibition - Island Life: Photography by Jay Fleming - documents a disappearing way of life on two Chesapeake Bay islands.

Jay Fleming spent more than a decade traveling to the Chesapeake’s last two inhabited offshore islands – Smith Island and Tangier Island and this exhibition features photographs from those islands compiled in his latest book. He joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele on this week’s Arts Playlist to discuss his work.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews photographer Jay Fleming Listen • 12:12

Enlighten Me: New commander at Dover Air Force Base

Dover Air Force Base recently welcomed new leadership when Col. Matthew Husemann took command of the 436th Airlift Wing.

He most recently served as vice commander at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. But he’s no stranger to Dover, this being his third stint at the base.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry introduces us to the new commander.