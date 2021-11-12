© 2021
Enlighten Me: New commander at Dover Air Force Base

Published November 12, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST
dafb.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

Dover Air Force Base recently welcomed new leadership when Col. Matthew Husemann took command of the 436th Airlift Wing.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry introduces us to the new commander

Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry interviews Dover Air Force Base commander Col. Matthew Husemann

Col. Husemann took command of the 436th Airlift Wing.most recently served as vice commander at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. But he’s no stranger to Dover, this being his third stint at the base.

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
