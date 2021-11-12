© 2021
UD’s National Agenda series: Asma Khalid and David Joy

Published November 12, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST
UD National Agenda Series Reflecting America
Univ. of Delaware Center for Political Communication
/

The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication’s annual National Agenda series returns for its 11th year – promoting civil discourse with the theme “Reflecting America”

The series opened in September with NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid and novelist David Joy joining the Center’s associate director Lindsay Hoffman.

Hoffman joins us this week to discuss their conversation.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and UD Center for Polit. Communication associate director Lindsay Hoffman discuss Asma Khalid and David Joy's Nat'l Agenda Series appearance

Khalid and Joy appeared together to revisit their National Agenda series appearance four years ago when they discussed the country’s geographical, religious, and cultural differences.

You can watch this year's National Agenda Series events, and get information on upcoming events at the UD Center for Political Comminication's website.

