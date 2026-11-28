Money and Politics in Delaware: November 28, 2026 Listen • 49:28

Part 1: Federal Enforcement Quotas & The Downstate Labor Shock with Rick Hogan

Host Dace Blaskovitz sits down with immigration attorney Rick Hogan (Hogan & Vandenberg) to examine the post-midterm political landscape in Washington and the local consequences of aggressive federal enforcement policies.

The Stephen Miller Chief of Staff Shift: Hogan analyzes the political dynamics in the White House following the midterm elections, contrasting Secretary of State Marco Rubio's historically pragmatic view of immigration with Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s hardline removal agenda. He also highlights leadership strains within the Department of Homeland Security and cites data from the Center for Immigration Studies illustrating the wide disagreement over baseline undocumented population figures.

A Bipartisan Window in January: Hogan urges Congress—including Delaware’s federal delegation led by Senator Chris Coons—to seize a post-election opportunity to craft rational, market-driven immigration reform that protects American workers while retaining global talent.

Enforcement Quotas in Dover & Sussex County: Sharing recent client cases, Hogan details how strict daily ICE arrest quotas are affecting non-criminal residents, including an 18-year-old asylum applicant with work authorization who was handcuffed and detained during a routine check-in in Dover. He also warns of severe local economic strain as thousands of Haitian workers in Sussex County lose Temporary Protected Status (TPS), leaving poultry plants and agricultural employers short-staffed while pushing mixed-status families toward state assistance.

Part 2: Port Contract Losses, Wilmington Towing Anomalies, and SB 21 Rulings with Carl Baker

Investigative editor Carl Baker of Spotlight Delaware joins the broadcast to preview major reporting on Delaware’s maritime infrastructure, municipal towing practices, and corporate court rulings.

Chiquita & Paper Contracts Leave Wilmington: While construction and dredging continue at the Edgemoor port expansion amid three active state and federal permit lawsuits, Baker reveals that the existing Port of Wilmington has lost key commercial business—including a paper contract and a second Delaware River shipping service from Chiquita that opted for Penn Terminals in Chester, Pennsylvania following dredging delays and operational friction with port operator Enstructure.

Wilmington Towing & Escheat Questions: Reviewing data compiled by local advocates, Baker examines records indicating that 63% of studied vehicles towed by City Towing Services and marked as "scrapped" after 90 days were subsequently retitled, auctioned, or resold, raising questions over unpaid owner restitution and state escheat obligations.

Cloudflare's SB 21 Ruling & Dover Leadership: Baker explains Vice Chancellor Travis Laster’s ruling blocking a Cloudflare founder transaction over improper pressure on a board special committee—one of the first major tests of Senate Bill 21. He also previews legislative dynamics in Dover as Senator Bryan Townsend takes over as Senate Pro Tem and House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown navigates intra-party progressive challenges.

Part 3: Fast-Tracked Rezoning, Site Readiness Grants, and Campaign Ties with Karen Hartley-Nagle

Former New Castle County Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle (TruthLine Network at KarenHartleyNagle.com) returns to break down her multi-part investigative series on state land-use legislation and development subsidies.

Eliminating Public Hearings (SB 23 & HB 450): Hartley-Nagle details how executive orders alongside Senate Bill 23 and House Bill 450 fast-track housing and industrial projects by replacing traditional public hearings on by-right developments with administrative desk reviews and written comment forms, while raising traffic study thresholds to 500 peak-hour trips.

The $1.9 Million "Shovel-Ready" Grant: She examines a September 2026 vote by the Council on Development Finance awarding $1.9 million from the Site Readiness Fund to an affiliate of Harvey, Hanna & Associates for the Scott Run Commerce Center near Middletown, questioning why taxpayer funds were approved to ready a 102-acre warehouse site that had already been marketed and sold for $25.3 million as "shovel ready".

Mapping Council Appointees & Campaign Contributions: Hartley-Nagle outlines campaign finance records connecting Governor Matt Meyer’s committees and allied PACs to members of the Council on Development Finance and major developers—including Fred Sears II, Kevin Kelly (Leon N. Weiner & Associates), Jonathan Horner (Schell Brothers), William "Jack" Riddle, and the Harvey and Hanna families, whose firm has received $8.83 million across four state awards since 2020.