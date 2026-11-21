Money and Politics in Delaware: November 21, 2026 Listen • 49:32

Part 1: The Delaware GOP Autopsy & Localized Politics with Charlie Copeland

Host Dace Blaskovitz welcomes former Delaware Republican Party Chair Charlie Copeland for a candid, data-driven post-mortem on the November 3, 2026 general election and the state's economic trajectory.

The Registration Deficit & National Tide: Copeland breaks down Delaware's voter registration landscape—roughly 330,000 Democrats, 250,000 unaffiliated voters, and 200,000 Republicans—and analyzes the 16-point national Democratic wave. He argues that while candidates like Mike Ramone, Mike Smith, and Jeff Spiegelman outperformed the statewide ticket by localizing their campaigns, the state party failed to offer a clear, year-round Delaware-focused alternative to Democratic governance, allowing voters to treat the ballot strictly as a referendum on Washington.

Turnout Drop-Off & Razor-Thin Margins: Copeland highlights that roughly one-third of 2024 Republican voters stayed home in 2026 (costing ~12,000 votes), directly contributing to painful losses in winnable State House seats by margins of 151 and 382 votes (including Lyndon Yearick's race). He also flags an alarming generational turnout gap among voters under 30 (23% GOP vs. 39% Democrat) and a 3-to-1 Democratic advantage on permanent absentee lists.

The 2013–2017 Playbook ("Soil and Seeds"): Reflecting on his tenure as party chair—which saw Ken Simpler win State Treasurer and Anthony Delcollo flip a Senate seat to bring the chamber to 11–10—Copeland emphasizes that winning in a 60–40 state requires continuous policy auditing ("creating good soil") before recruiting strong candidates ("planting good seeds").

Labor Force Contraction & Housing Regulations: Reviewing state economic indicators, Copeland warns that Delaware's labor force participation rate has fallen to 57%, leaving 43% of working-age residents (ages 22–65) out of the workforce. He also criticizes state housing regulations that drive up construction costs, arguing taxpayers are being taxed to subsidize builders priced out by red tape, and predicts Governor Matt Meyer will decline federal scholarship tax credit funds ($1,700–$3,400 per student) due to teachers' union pressure.

Part 2: The New Dover Class, Tax Table Math, and Port Rumors with Bob Byrd

Veteran lobbyist and former DFAC Chair Bob Byrd (Byrd & Gomes) joins the second half to evaluate the incoming General Assembly, potential tax debates, and ongoing infrastructure battles.

Managing 13–14 New Lawmakers: With Democrats picking up three House seats and retaining a 15–6 Senate majority, Byrd notes that Governor Meyer and caucus leaders must integrate 13 to 14 new legislators out of 60 seats. While encouraged that all four legislative caucuses settled their leadership races peacefully before Thanksgiving, Byrd anticipates growing pains as newer, progressive lawmakers learn the mechanics of governing.

Revising SB 21 & Protecting the Corporate Franchise: Addressing progressive opposition to Senate Bill 21("the billionaire's bill"), Byrd expresses hope that any upcoming corporate law updates will return to Delaware's traditional, quiet consensus model through the Corporate Law Council rather than public floor fights that rattle corporate decision-makers.

State Budget Education & Tax Brackets: Responding to progressive pushes for higher personal income taxes under the banner of "affordability," Byrd stresses the urgent need to educate incoming Revenue and Finance Committee members on how Delaware's $8 billion budget actually functions—noting that personal income tax accounts for roughly $2.5 billion, while the remaining $5.5 billion relies on 22 separate revenue streams including franchise taxes, gross receipts taxes, and realty transfer taxes.

NIMBYism, Data Centers, and the Port of Wilmington: Byrd examines how constituent pushback ("not in my backyard") complicates the siting of job-creating data centers and solar farms across Delaware. Closing on the Port of Wilmington and the Edgemoor expansion, Byrd notes that dirt is moving despite ongoing litigation from rival river ports, and addresses breaking rumors regarding produce contract competition from neighboring ports in Philadelphia, Chester, and Salem.