Money and Politics in Delaware: November 14, 2026 Listen • 49:36

Part 1: Community Wealth Building, Shrinking Labor Numbers, and Hospital Union Tensions with Katie Tabeling

Host Dace Blaskovitz welcomes back Katie Tabeling, Executive Editor of the Delaware Business Times, to review major economic development investments, labor trends, and healthcare contract disputes across the First State.

Neighborhood Investing at Adams 4: Tabeling breaks down social enterprise developer Chicago Trend’s $15 million acquisition of Wilmington’s Adams 4 Shopping Center. Led by CEO Lyneir Richardson and backed by philanthropic groups like the MacArthur Foundation, the project allows West Center City residents to purchase $1,000 ownership stakes projected to return roughly $3,200 over 10 years, building generational community wealth.

Industrial Land Needs & Rail Upgrades: A new Kent Economic Partnership needs assessment estimates Kent County will require 1,725 acres—or 4 million square feet—of industrial and rail-adjacent development through 2041. In Sussex County, developers are moving forward with smaller warehouse inventory in Seaford and Georgetown, while the federal government awarded $10 million to upgrade nearly 10 miles of Delaware Railroad freight track between Harrington and Bridgeville.

DFAC Forecast & The Shrinking Labor Pool: Tabeling reviews DFAC’s $7.97 billion budget limit for FY 2028 (up 5.8% from current spending), noting gains in personal and corporate income taxes alongside flat corporate franchise growth. She also flags an underlying concern in Delaware’s 4.6% unemployment rate: the state’s civilian labor force continues to shrink, dropping by 500 workers between August and September alone.

ChristianaCare Resident Physicians Rally: Tabeling reports on a Rodney Square rally held by ChristianaCare resident physicians (represented by CIR Local 1957), who have been in contract negotiations for a year over working conditions and wage proposals capped at 1.5% annual raises. She also highlights fintech lender Gradbridge opening an office in Newark with a $7.8 million state grant, and the cancellation of Patriot Aluminum’s Sussex County expansion.

Part 2: AI Corporate Structures, Congressional Scrutiny, and the Warren Factor with Charles Elson

Corporate governance pioneer Charles Elson (Directors & Boards) joins the second half to dissect emerging legal structures in Delaware and heightened federal scrutiny following the midterm elections.

AI-Managed Companies & Congressional Probes: Elson addresses a controversial proposal to authorize fully autonomous, AI-run business entities with limited legal liability in Delaware. He notes the lack of transparency surrounding the proposal and the state’s partnership with legal-tech firm Norm AI has already drawn investigative inquiries from Capitol Hill, strengthening arguments for federal preemption over state corporate law.

Senator Warren’s Clout & Dual-Class Stock: With Democrats taking control in Washington, Elson predicts Senator Elizabeth Warren will aggressively scrutinize Delaware’s post-SB 21 corporate framework ("the billionaire's bill") and dual-class share structures that insulate founders from board and shareholder accountability.

Board Governance & Executive Accountability: Reviewing recent corporate governance headlines involving Nvidia, Elson stresses that boards must enforce strict ethical standards and maintain succession plans—regardless of a founder's brilliance—warning that unchecked executive power invites federal intervention reminiscent of the post-Watergate era.