Money and Politics in Delaware: August 29, 2026 Listen • 49:36

Part 1: State Oversight, Repeat Findings, and the $4.17B Audit with Lydia York

Host Dace Blaskovitz welcomes Delaware State Auditor Lydia York to unpack her background, office mandate, and recent high-profile performance audits.

The Single Audit Findings: Auditor York details the Uniform Guidance Single Audit for fiscal year 2025, which flagged 26 compliance findings across four major state agencies managing $4.17 billion in federal funds (including DHSS, the Department of Labor, and the Department of Education).

The Risk of Repeat Findings: York explains why uncorrected repeat findings act as a "signal flare" to federal authorities, exposing the state to compliance risks regarding Medicaid, SNAP, and unemployment insurance documentation.

Answering the Insiders: Responding to questions from political commentators Bob Byrd and Charlie Copeland, York highlights the challenge of institutional siloing and reiterates her recommendation for greater public transparency and modernized data oversight regarding the state-owned Port of Wilmington.

School Districts and Dual Employment: A review of ongoing investigations driven by the state auditor hotline, including audits of school district tax funds, construction spending, unit count reporting, and "coincident time" tracking in dual employment audits of elected officials.

Part 2: The Practical Delaware Estate Planning Blueprint with Bill Martin

Retired attorney Bill Martin joins the second half to deliver a straightforward, practical roadmap to personal estate and lifetime planning under Delaware law.

Default vs. Directed Planning: Martin emphasizes that every Delawarean has an estate plan—either self-drafted or dictated by state intestacy laws—and highlights why proactive planning prevents costly Court of Chancery guardianship proceedings during lifetime incapacity.

The Core Document Toolkit: A breakdown of essential planning tools: Last Will and Testament, Durable Financial Power of Attorney, Advance Health Care Directive, HIPAA Authorization, and Trusts (including Special Needs Trusts to protect means-tested benefits like Medicaid and SSI).

Probate vs. Non-Probate Assets: Martin clarifies how assets pass outside of a will through joint tenancy with right of survivorship, TOD/POD designations, funded living trusts, and beneficiary designations on retirement accounts and life insurance.

Delaware Probate Realities: Practical advice for families following a loss, the Delaware Small Estate Affidavit threshold (recently increased from $30,000 to $50,000 for estates without sole real estate ownership), tax baselines, and the strict execution and witnessing rules that DIY and AI forms often miss.