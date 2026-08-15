Money and Politics in Delaware: August 15, 2026 Listen • 49:41

Part 1: The Hammock Economy and Governing by Inaction with Charlie Copeland

Host Dace Blaskovitz welcomes back former Delaware Republican Party Chair Charlie Copeland to confront structural governance breakdowns and voter registration headwinds across the First State.

The Registration Disparity: Copeland reviews the current voter landscape—330,000 registered Democrats, 250,000 unaffiliated voters, and roughly 200,000 Republicans—arguing that despite being outnumbered, conservative candidates can win by aggressively challenging one-party mismanagement.

The "Hammock" Safety Net: Citing Federal Reserve data, Copeland highlights Delaware's declining labor force participation rate (down to 58.1%), revealing that 42% of able-bodied working-age Delawareans are out of the workforce, compared to over 70% during the Carper administration.

The Fortune 500 "Slippage": Copeland reveals findings from AI database cross-checks against SEC filings, showing that Delaware’s long-touted claim of holding "over two-thirds" of the Fortune 500 has slipped down to 60%, driven by reincorporation competition from Texas and Nevada. He notes that the $140 million uptick in state corporate revenue is solely the result of a 33% franchise tax hike on small LLCs (from $300 to $400).

Four Non-Decisions in Nine Days: Copeland exposes a pattern of governing by default across Democratic leadership:



Governor Matt Meyer allowing a second property reassessment fix to become law without his signature.

Wilmington City Council members staging a walkout to break quorum on a utility shutoff ordinance.

The unilateral appointment of a state Surgeon General via executive order without prior General Assembly consultation.

The State Board of Elections failing to hold a meeting since November due to unfilled vacancies during an active election cycle.

The Education Collapse: When adjusted for demographics by the Urban Institute, Delaware ranks 48th nationally in 4th and 8th-grade NAEP reading and math scores, falling behind Mississippi despite top-tier per-pupil spending.

Part 2: The Primary Battleground & The Management Mandate with Bob Byrd

Veteran lobbyist and former DFAC Chair Bob Byrd (Byrd & Gomes) joins the second half to debate the September primaries and the philosophical divide over corporate law.

The 2,000-Vote Primaries: Byrd issues a call to action for the September 15th primary elections, noting that due to closed-primary rules and low historical turnout, key legislative seats that determine state policy will be decided by fewer than 2,000 to 3,000 total votes.

Defending SB 21 & Corporate Realities: Byrd pushes back on progressive attacks labeling SB 21 the "Billionaire's Bill," stating that Delaware's $2 billion to $3 billion corporate franchise depends on appealing to corporate management, general counsels, and boards rather than activist trial attorneys. He maintains that protecting management prerogative is necessary to prevent corporate flight to competing states.

PAC Money & Free Speech: Addressing Spotlight Delaware's reporting on $1 million in law firm contributions flowing into PACs defending incumbent lawmakers, Byrd argues that legal contributions and independent political spending are constitutionally protected free speech.

The School Choice Dynamic: Challenging the narrative that Delaware schools are an outright train wreck, Byrd argues that the state's popular school choice, charter, and private school systems pull top-performing students away from traditional district baselines, skewing standard aggregate test metrics downward.