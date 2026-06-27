Money and Politics in Delaware: June 27, 2026

Money and Politics in Delaware: June 27, 2027 Listen • 49:46

Part 1: The Anti-Immigration Standoff with Rick Hogan

Host Dace Blaskovitz welcomes back Rick Hogan (Hogan and Vandenberg) following his return from the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) conference in San Diego.

The H-1B Canadian Recruitment: Hogan shares how a savvy Canadian marketing push targeted stranded American tech professionals, actively recruiting H-1B visa holders away from the tightening U.S. market.

The TPS Supreme Court Shockwave: Hogan breaks down the latest Supreme Court rulings on Temporary Protected Status (TPS). The court ruled that because TPS was created via executive order, it can be dismantled via executive order. This leaves 2,000 to 3,000 Haitian families in Southern Delaware stranded in legal limbo, cutting off essential workers in poultry processing and elder care.

Crushing the F-1 Student Pipeline: Hogan exposes a quiet policy memorandum issued right before Memorial Day weekend that completely disrupts a 50-year-old precedent. International students who marry U.S. citizens can no longer adjust their status to a green card domestically; instead, they are forced to return to their home countries and face years-long backlogs at global embassies.

Part 2: The Final July 1st Debates & Unremembered Graves

Local historians John Sweeney and Bill Knightley join the program to shed light on Delaware's hidden history.

The Real Vote for Independence: Sweeney takes listeners back to July 1st, 1776, detailing the fierce, magnificent debate between John Adams and Delaware's John Dickinson, who initially opposed immediate separation due to violent territorial disputes among the colonies.

Wilmington's Secret Mass Grave: Retired Army Colonel Bill Knightley discusses his research into The British Occupation of Wilmington. He reveals the discovery of a mass grave at the Wilmington Brandywine Cemetery containing British casualties from a 1777 military hospital alongside 28 soldiers from the Rhode Island Regiment (including 14 African American soldiers) who died of smallpox in 1781. A formal remembrance ceremony is slated for September 23rd.

Part 3: World-Class Leadership Without Debt with Stephen Murphy

West Point Field Force volunteer Stephen Murphy outlines prestigious, debt-free higher education pathways for local high school sophomores and juniors.

Unclaimed Scholarships: Murphy reveals that thousands of federal Army ROTC scholarships go completely unfulfilled every year due to a lack of applicants.

West Point vs. ROTC: A look at the structural choices available, contrasting the rigid five-year active-duty service commitment of West Point against the civilian flexibility offered by regional ROTC detachments. Interested families can contact Murphy directly at 302-388-3552.