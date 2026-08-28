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Candidate Conversations 2026

Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for U.S. House Joseph Arminio

By Delaware Public Media
Published August 28, 2026 at 8:55 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2026 Election coverage.

Among the races we are examining is the race for Delaware' lone U.S. House seat and in this interview Republican Joseph Arminio.

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for U.S. House Joseph Arminio

Joseph Arminio is a political scientist, author and educator.

He’s making his first run for public office in Delaware – though he ran for Congress in Maryland in 2008, losing in a 4-person Republican primary in that state's First congressional district.

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

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