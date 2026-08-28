Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for U.S. House John Whalen
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2026 Election coverage.
Among the races we are examining is the race for Delaware' lone U.S. House seat and in this interview Republican John Whalen.
DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for U.S. House John Whalen
John Whalen is a retired Delaware State Police trooper and former residential construction company owner.
He ran for Delaware's U.S. House two years ago, winning the GOP primary before losing to Sarah McBride in the General election
His campaign website is here.
We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.
Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.