Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for U.S. House John Whalen

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for U.S. House John Whalen Listen • 17:39

John Whalen is a retired Delaware State Police trooper and former residential construction company owner.

He ran for Delaware's U.S. House two years ago, winning the GOP primary before losing to Sarah McBride in the General election

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.