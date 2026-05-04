Beebe Healthcare, CAMP Rehoboth announce partnership to provide HIV and STI services

Beebe Healthcare announces new services provided through CAMP Rehoboth’s Health Suite.

The new partnership continues services those in the Rehoboth Area already expect, according to CAMP Rehoboth and Beebe Healthcare leaders, but now, they’ll be provided by Beebe professionals.

The health suite will provide HIV and STI screening and related counseling, as well as vaccination services, pre-exposure prophylaxis treatments, and care coordination services- things like specialist referrals.

Beebe Healthcare Chief Health Systems Design Officer Dr. Bill Chasanov says the partnership offers clear benefits for both organizations- and the patients served.

“This truly is a synergistic way to really provide services in a safe, trusted environment. And, we’re very excited about that.” he said.

And, CAMP Rehoboth executive director Robin Brennan says the partnership means a lot to the LGBT community they serve.

“It’s amazing the comfort and the level that we share with them. I’m so proud that these conversations happen, I’m so grateful, and I’m really excited for the future.” she said. "When we made the announcement... one woman came up to me after, with tears in her eyes, saying 'this is such a dream come true'"

Beebe Healthcare Senior Vice President Diane Taylor says the partnership's focus is on secure treatment with trusted doctors in the Rehoboth area.

“CAMP Rehoboth has a well known presence, [and] a respected presence, in that community. That is an underserved community in general.” she said.

STI and HIV testing, as well as prEP services, are most relied on by the LGBT community. Taylor says Beebe wants to expand the health suite’s services to include other patients as well.

An additional space, planned for Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth, is expected to be much larger than the health suite, according to Taylor.

They hope to include at least 4 exam rooms and a conference room for informative or counseling purposes.

Services at the health suite begin this summer. An exact date and operating hours have not yet been decided.