Gas prices make another big jump

Gas prices in Delaware have risen over one dollar per gallon since the start of the war in Iran.

As of Monday afternoon, the average price of regular gas in Delaware was at $4.20 per gallon - up 30 cents from the previous week.

Jana Tidwell with AAA says that war and the closing of the Strait of Hormuz is the reason for the higher prices.

"We've seen these double-digit weekly increases. No surprise due to the conflict in the Middle East, specifically the Strait of Hormuz, and the inability for vessels to move through that area. 20% of the world's oil comes through, moves through the Strait of Hormuz."

Tidwell notes since crude oil is traded globally, the prices are set globally which is why the higher gas prices are a world-wide issue.

She says prior to recent events, gas was much cheaper.

"Before the conflict started, gas prices in Delaware were below $3 per gallon,” said Tidwell. “We were looking at continued decreases in prices at the pump."

Tidwell adds gas prices would be higher this time of year anyway with increased demand following the winter as well as the switch over to summer-blended gasoline which tacks on 15-to-20 cents per gallon.

To help save gas, AAA advises drivers to keep up routine preventative maintenance like oil changes and filter changes and make sure tires are at the proper levels. Getting rid of any extra weight in your car also helps.

Other tips include consolidating errands to one trip, as well as carpooling when possible, and taking advantage of any rewards programs to save on gas at the pump.