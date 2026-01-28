Indian River School District approves renewal of wellness centers

The Indian River Board of Education gives a thumbs-up to continuing its wellness center partnership with Beebe Healthcare.

Billed as a service that “picks up where the school nurse leaves off,” the district’s two wellness centers - located at the two high schools - provide a range of services, from treating minor illnesses and injuries to mental health to vaccinations.

“Beebe has been the vendor for those wellness centers since 2002," said Superintendent Jay Owens. "So a long relationship with Beebe and supporting our students.”

Beebe’s Dr. Su Chafin, who manages the program, told school members the program is a crucial one.

“These are services that are very widely used," she said. "There is some controversy, but the population, the community that we serve is really in need of these services.”

In the past, that controversy has arisen around services provided to students for which parents aren’t notified. Those confidential services include testing for pregnancy and STIs.

That didn’t generate much controversy Monday, although board member Michelle Parsons noted positive STI results must be reported to state public health officials, and suggested the agreement between the district and Beebe clarify that. State public health organizations are bound by the same confidentiality laws as providers like Beebe.

Parsons also asked about the qualifications of the wellness center personnel. Chafin explained that the providers are “highly qualified.”

“All of our - we call them APCs or advanced practice clinicians - are licensed and board certified either nurse practitioners or physician assistants,” she said.

Board members voted unanimously Monday to continue the 24 year partnership with Beebe.